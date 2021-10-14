Daggubatis all set to get on the floors for Telugu web series ‘Rana Naidu’

- Advertisement -

The uncle-nephew duo of Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are all set to appear together on Netflix’s upcoming Telugu web series, ‘Rana Naidu’.

Both are stars with massive fan bases, with Rana Daggubati known nationally for his role in S.S. Rajamouli’s all-time superhit film, ‘Bahubaali: The Beginning’.

- Advertisement -

Shooting for ‘Rana Naidu’ started on Thursday, October 14,. The series is an adaptation of the hit American series ‘Ray Donovan’ and will be directed by Supan Varma and Karan Ayushman, who’re better-known for ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘The Family Man’, respectively.

Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media, the story of ‘Rana Naidu’ revolves around the life of a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai’s elite.

- Advertisement -

Venkatesh Daggubati had made a special appearance in Rana Daggubati’s famous movie ‘Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum’. In ‘Rana Naidu’, it is reported, the two will play characters who are pitted against each other.