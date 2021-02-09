ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Krishna Bhatt directs Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya 4

The fourth season of Vikram Bhatt's web series franchise Maaya is all set to go on floors to be directed by daughter Krishna Bhatt

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth season of Vikram Bhatt’s web series franchise Maaya is all set to go on floors on Wednesday. Directed by Vikram’s daughter Krishna Bhatt, the upcoming season features Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra, and Aindrita Ray in key roles.

“Direction is one thing which I always wanted to do. The cherry on top is we are ready with Maaya 4 to roll. I am really excited to work with the most talented actors like Rohit, Aindrita, and Pawan,” said Krishna.

The fourth installment of the adult web series franchise tells an intense love story that revolves around a man who wants to achieve his dreams but has to do that at the cost of his marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series has been written by Vikram Bhatt, and is backed by his banner Loneranger Productions. It will stream on MX player.  –ians/abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin picks Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav Shukla
Next articleLisa Haydon to welcome third child in June and reveals the gender of the baby
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Vikram Bhatt promises the scariest ride in cinema

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The veteran duo Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have come together for a film called 'Cold'. The first schedule of the film has begun...
Read more
News

Vikram Bhatt’s next gets a Hollywood touch

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes, who are among Hollywood’s most renowned screenwriters and gave us the chills with their films like HOUSE OF WAX,...
Read more
News

Sandeepa Dhar does a desi number in Salman Khan Films’ KAAGAZ

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As the trailer of Salman Khan Films' KAAGAZ released on Thursday, Sandeepa Dhar shared her excitement about the project on her social media as...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021