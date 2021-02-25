ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Deepshika Nagpal: I am a learner and that’s why I’ve survived

Actress Deepshika Nagpal has been around for over her 25 years in the entertainment industry now, working in films, television shows and web series

By Glamsham Bureau
Deepshika Nagpal
Deepshika Nagpal
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25: Actress Deepshika Nagpal has been around for over her 25 years in the entertainment industry now, working in films, television shows and web series. She says the key to survival is learning.

“I did TV when TV was looked down upon and was new. Back then, you’d get into acting if you could not do well in your studies. That has changed. Now with everyone wanting to be an actor, it is a profession and industry, with people actually trained in the craft. I think I have seen everything from TV, daily soaps, and now web series. When I work with young actors, I get to learn so much. I am a learner and that’s why I am surviving in the industry,” says Deepshika.

Her characters on television have particularly garnered appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I joined the industry, TV was not only about daily soaps. I have seen the time when serials meant weekly soaps. Beautiful subjects happened. However, TV is more mature now and it’s exploring different stories which would not have been possible earlier,” she says.

Currently, Deepshika is seen in the show ‘Ranju Ki Betiyaan‘ on an OTT platform where she plays the character Lalita, a romantic and glamorous woman.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSubuhii Joshii: Many actors are lonely at heart
Next articleCBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi: Govt measures on social media, OTT to provide clarity
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Review

TERI BHABHI HAI PAGLE Movie Review: What A Joke!!

Vishal Verma - 0

Should have been titled ‘The Great Bollywood Laughter - Challenged’ this wannabe comedy helmed by Vinod Tiwari suffers the well known bimari

Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Web Series 'Tandav' Poster

Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon head

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Amazon Sellers Service Pvt Ltd, which is showing 'Tandav' web series online.

Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Pagglait’ on March 26… watch trailer

Prachi Desai's upcoming film Silence... Can You Hear It

Prachi Desai plays a strong & feisty cop

Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar in Kunal Kohli’s hit series ‘Casual’ remake

Lara Dutta-Prateik Babbar in Kunal Kohli’s hit series ‘Casual’ remake

Painting inspired by The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra’s mom paints picture based on her new role, actress...

Amazon Original Tandav Poster

Amazon Prime India chief records statement on ‘Tandav’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021