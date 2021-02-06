ADVERTISEMENT
Delnaaz Irani wanted to play a conventional mother on screen

Actress Delnaaz Irani did not hesitate to take up the role of a mother, and says she has been wanting to play a conventional mother on screen for long.

Delnaaz Irani
Delnaaz is seen as Ashnoor Kaur’s on-screen mother in web series “Pari”, which is written by Vivek Khatri. The series also stars Jatin Lalwani and Arushi Handa.

“I have been wanting to do OTT for a very long time and when I got the narration of the story and character it was wonderful. I have been really wanting to play a conventional mother on screen,” Delnaaz said.

“The character I’m essaying is the mother to the protagonist Pari. It is a story of a small town girl coming to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams and aspirations. My character is a typical small town and very protective mother. It is the typical emotion of mother and daughter shown,” she added.

Talking about her co-stars, Delnaaz said, “Jiten Lalwani is playing my husband and we have been friends for the longest time. And with Ashnoor right from day one we got stuck like mother daughter only. We have such a powerful chemistry I think I would love to keep playing her mother over and over again. She is very talented and there was some kind of warm chemistry between us.”

Ashnoor, too, also shared that she had “an amazing experience working with my co-actors”.

“Delnaaz and Jiten sit were really sweet. The warmth was so good and the vibe on set was so well. Jiten sir is like a powerhouse of the team. This story tells you can get into acting in a clean way on the basis of your own talent,” she added, about her experience of working on the WOW original show.  –ians/sug/vnc

