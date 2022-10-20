‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’ trailer released

Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” an all-new animated movie based on the second book in Jeff Kinney’s wildly popular book series. Be sure to check everything out, and don’t forget to watch “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” on December 2, 2022, premiering on Disney+ Hotstar.

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules”, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.

Directed by Luke Cormican and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” features the voices of Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, Edward Asner, Chris Diamantopoulos, Erica Cerra, and Hunter Dillon.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” features the original song, “Can You Smell Us Now,” written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro.