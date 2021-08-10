Ankur Rathee: Digital entertainment creating space for unique and specialised content

- Advertisement -

Actor Ankur Rathee who is trying to make his presence felt in every project that he chooses, be it film or web series, says that the digital entertainment space is offering a lot on creating unique and specialised content and that is why these days, every story is finding its potential audience.

Ankur said, “I think OTT platforms are giving a chance to create specialised content for filmmakers or storytellers. Now we know that nothing is off-beat or niche. Every kind of story has its audience. So, every actor have some opportunity or the other, they do not have to fit ‘a’ particular type but they are allowed to be unique. In mainstream cinema, earlier, there was a specific look, the acting style required to fit the bill of a mainstream actor. Now, there is a celebration of being unique because a lot of specialised content, be it film, web series are getting made.”

The actor has appeared in substantial roles in films like ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘Thappad’, ‘Taish’, and web series like ‘Four More Shots Please!’, ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘Hello Mini’, ‘Mission Over Mars’, ‘Undekhi’ and recently on ‘City Of Dreams Season 2’.

Asked about what are the best lessons he has learned from all these filmmakers, Ankur shared how each one of them are very different.

Ankur said, “For instance, from Anubhav sir I have learned that the message or the theme of the film is the true hero. After the release of ‘Thappad’ an important conversation around the men-women equation in a married relationship, domestic violence and the role of society has also started. Bejoy Nambiar sir always trying to offer something so engaging visually in every film he directs. I learnt how there is an infinite beauty that one can bring in a frame; that the esthetic aspect of cinema is so glorious, if you indulge in it. When it comes to Nagesh sir I just realised how an intuitive collaboration is needed between an actor and a director to create magic in a scene.”

Currently, the actor is shooting for the new season of the web series ‘Undekhi’ and into the pre-production for a film which is yet to be announced.

–By Arundhuti Banerjee