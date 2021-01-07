OTT News

Dino Morea studied ‘Professors’ to prepare for TANDAV

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Dino Morea says he was away from the screen for a long time because he was not getting good roles. He will soon be seen in the much-hyped web series Tandav.

“I was away from the screen for a long time because I felt I had not been getting good offers. Acting is my first calling and I would never leave a chance if I get a good role,” Dino said.

Dino Morea, known for his brilliant roles and close to reality acting skills is awaiting the release of upcoming Amazon Original Series TANDAV on Amazon Prime Video. Dino will be seen playing the role of a political science professor and he recently revealed his preparations for his character and his take on choosing the show.

Dino Morea said, “I like to be well-researched about my roles before stepping in front of the camera, so that I can essay the role convincingly. In TANDAV, I will be seen in the role of a political professor and thus, I watched many films and shows which had professors and studied their body language.”

Adding about choosing TANDAV, Dino said, “I was away from the screen for a long time because I felt I had not been getting good offers. Acting is my first calling and I would never leave a chance if I get a good role. When I got the offer for TANDAV, I loved the script in the first read and didn’t want to miss a chance to work with Ali Abbas Zafar. The ensemble cast also is amazing and diverse. I believe TANDAV was a once in a lifetime chance and I grabbed the opportunity with both hands. It is the first political thriller show made in India and the name TANDAV is very apt as it is an interesting story in which everyone tries to bull back the other for their benefits. It is full of twists and turns. Though, based on the backdrop of politics TANDAV also showcases the complexities in relationships. So, the people who do not have much curiosity on the subject of politics will also love watching the show.”

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

TANDAV will premiere on January 15, 2021 and will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories.

