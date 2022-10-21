Director Karthik Kumar's comedy film 'Super Senior Heroes' released on OTT

Director Karthik Kumar’s comedy-drama ‘Super Senior Heroes’ released on the OTT platform Netflix on Friday.

The Karthik Kumar-helmed family entertainer was released worldwide on the Tamil regional channel, Sun TV, on October 16.

Super Senior Heroes, which is Yoodlee Films’ third association with Kollywood after successful projects like ‘Abhiyum Anuvum’ and the critically acclaimed, ‘K.D’, features veteran actors from the Tamil film industry including ace director-actor-screenplay writer K. Baghyaraj, Ambika and Pandiarajan.

Saregama India Senior Vice President (Films & Events) Siddharth Anand Kumar said: “I have always been impressed with the unique content regional cinemas make. This is a one-of-a-kind film that redefines the concept of superheroes with a refreshing twist.

“Unlike the young and energetic superheroes with supernatural powers, this movie shows senior citizens posing as superheroes unfettered by their physical ailments. It also conveys the message of how it is the inner strength and determination that matters more than physical stability.

“This comedy-drama will get a wider reach through its release on Netflix and this will be a perfect Deepavali watch for children,” he added.

Apart from K. Baghyaraj, Ambika and Pandiarajan, ‘Super Senior Heroes’ also features Chinni Jayanth, Manobala and Kavithalaya Krishnan.

Bhagyaraj, the protagonist of the movie, plays the character of a widower finding no joy in his mundane life. The arrival of his seven-year-old grandson gives him a breath of fresh air and the story further takes an interesting angle. The trailer and the movie have already created a buzz among the family audience.

It is the debut project of Karthik Kumar, who is also the founder of one of the leading theatre entrepreneurship in India, Evam. Karthik said: “Yoodlee films are very particular about the content they choose and I am happy and equally privileged that they chose to support ‘Super Senior Heroes’, providing a wider platform for a debutant director like me.”

“I grew up watching films of veterans like Bhagyaraj sir and Ambika ma’am and was always inspired by their acting and dedication to art. Even after so many years, they have the same energy and enthusiasm for acting and that is reflected on the screen as well. After the initial premiere on Sun TV, I have received many positive responses from the audience and I hope more people will enjoy it when it is released on Netflix.”