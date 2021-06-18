What drew Director Kate Herron to ‘Loki’?

Adv.

Director Kate Herron has opened up about what drew her to the story of "Loki", the God of Mischief.

“What I really loved about the story when I first got the script was that it was this really big, ambitious sci-fi story. But, in disguise, it had another story going on. That’s definitely what drew me in,” Herron said.

She added Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has one of the best arcs as a character across the marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In terms of Loki, what a treat because he has had one of the best arcs, I think, across the MCU, and we’ve seen him change so much over a decade. The exciting thing as a storyteller was to go back to where we see the him in ‘Avengers’, and he is a completely different guy to the person that we have seen in the recent movies,” she said.

Herron added, “What really excited me was that he still has all this road to travel.”

“Loki” also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.