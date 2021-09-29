- Advertisement -

Filmmakers Vikram Bhatt and daughter Krishna Bhatt are coming up with a love series titled ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’ starring Ronit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray.

It follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship. How their love overcomes these hurdles forms the crux of the tale.

Talking about the series, director Krishna said: “Love has always fascinated me as an emotion, and with the web, a creator can craft an expansive world sans any limitations. ‘Sanak’ is a love story that is made with heart, told from the heart and has a lot of heart”.

On watching his daughter follow his footsteps, Vikram said: “We have a weaved many nuances into this tale. It is about dreams, desires, destiny and so much more. I can’t wait for the audiences to experience Krishna’s poetic labour of love.”

Mahesh Bhatt presents ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’, a Vikram Bhatt series, directed by Krishna Bhatt, streaming soon on MX Player.