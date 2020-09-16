Disney drops the long-awaited ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian is back with its much-hyped Season 2.

After almost a year of waiting, Disney has finally unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian‘s much-anticipated second season, which will release on Disney+ in October.

The show’s official Twitter account shared the new trailer along with the caption, “Wherever I go, he goes,” and, also features appearances from ‘the child,’ affectionately known as Baby Yoda by fans.

"Wherever I go, he goes." Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

The Mandalorian finished shooting for season two before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film and TV productions around the world, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The makers for the series reportedly spent the past few months on post-production for season two.

From creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, the Disney+ series features Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers, along with newcomers Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison and Michael Biehn.

The trailer begins with the mysterious voice of the Armorer telling the title character: “Show me the one who’s safety deemed such destruction. You must reunite it with its own kind.”

“The songs of aeons past tell of battles of Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” she says, to which the Mandalorian replies: “You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?”

“This is the way,” she answers.

The official synopsis for the season 2 reads, “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.”

The show premieres on Disney+Hotstar from October 30th.