Disney+ Hotstar announces content featuring India’s biggest stars

Disney+ Hotstar today announced its exciting new line-up of high-quality local original content – shows and movies, to keep millions of viewers across India hooked with the promise of Har Watch, Top Notch.

“The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers. With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India’s top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining clubbed with high-quality production that makes Har Watch, Top Notch,” said Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar.

“With the newly introduced subscription plans, we want to make our content more accessible to our viewers by offering best-in-class entertainment while giving them an opportunity to choose the plan that best suits their needs,” he added.

“At Disney Star, we believe in the power of great storytelling. We have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and category-defining stories ranging from strong women-centric narratives, mythology to history and contemporary tales. We’re thrilled to expand our offering on Disney+ Hotstar by adding an incredible array of blockbuster movies and multilingual original series in Telugu and Tamil,” said Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head, Hindi and English Entertainment, Star India.

Actor Ajay Devgn, who makes his digital debut with crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness said, “Today, the quality of entertainment being delivered via digital platforms is remarkable and has opened up avenues for filmmakers to experiment and scale-up. The sheer scale of production of these projects has multiplied significantly in the last few years. My upcoming series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is bigger than anything I’ve done before. As an actor, I have always believed in reinventing myself with diverse roles to provide an entertaining experience to the audience and, I am thrilled to embrace a new form of storytelling with Disney+ Hotstar.”

Actor Shefali Shah who will be donning a doctor’s coat in medical-drama Human, said, “Digital streaming platforms have opened the horizons for all creative people. It’s given actors, the opportunity to portray a variety of real and resilient characters. Bold, flawed, broken or whole. I choose stories that leave something back for me and for the viewers. Characters that leave an impact or touch their hearts or disturb their comfort zone. As much as mine. ‘Human’ is all of it and more. It’s about the underbelly of the medical world. Raw, real, gritty. I am thrilled to be part of this journey, not only because this is a new genre for me, but I’m playing a character I’ve never ever played before. She’s unlike anyone I’ve ever met or even heard of. And believe me when I say this, it’s the exact reaction of all the people who have heard or read of her Gauri Nath (character) is someone you’d never guess.”

Actor Pratik Gandhi on his first-ever murder mystery Six Suspects, added “Whether it’s lean-back content or complex storylines, digital platforms have explored multiple formats to relay stories in exciting new ways. As an actor, this has allowed me to expand my horizons and work on stories and roles that challenge and teach me. Tigmanshu Dhulia has created some of my favourite movies. It is an absolute honour to work with a stalwart like him on Six Suspects.”