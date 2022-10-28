scorecardresearch
OTTNews

Disney+ hotstar debuts new trailer for ‘The Santa Clauses’, watch now

By Glamsham Editorial
Disney+ hotstar debuts new trailer for 'The Santa Clauses'
A still from The Santa Clauses

Disney+ hotstar debuted a new trailer for the upcoming original series “The Santa Clauses”. The first two episodes of the six-episode series will premiere Wednesday, November 16, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The series stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Award-winning Jack Burditt is the executive producer and showrunner and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

