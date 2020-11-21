Advtg.
OTT News

Disney + Hotstar premium ‘Godmothered’ trailer: Jillian Bell plays Isla Fisher’s fairy godmother-in-training

Disney plus has released the official trailer for the upcoming fantasy comedy 'Godmothered' on Thursday

By Omkar Padte
Disney plus 'Godmothered' trailer: Jillian Bell plays Isla Fisher's fairy godmother-in-training (Pic Courtesy: Collider)
‘Godmothered’ trailer is out now.

Disney + Hotstar premium released the official trailer for the upcoming fantasy comedy ‘Godmothered’ on Thursday, featuring Isla Fisher as Mackenzie, a single mother, and reporter, alongside Jillian Bell as Eleanor, Mackenzie’s fairy godmother.

The trailer shows Eleanor (Bell), who leaves her fantasy realm to travel to the human world after finding an old letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress. She tracks her down and discovers that the 10-year-old girl, Mackenzie, is now a grown adult woman (Fisher).

The official synopsis for ‘Godmothered’ is as follows: “Set at Christmas time, ‘Godmothered’ is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers.”

“Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston.”

“Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

In addition to Bell and Fisher, the film also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, June Squibb, Jane Curtin, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Willa Syke, and Stephnie Weir.

Written by Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack, ‘Godmothered’ is directed by Sharon Maguire.

The film is scheduled to release on December 4th on Disney + Hotstar premium.

