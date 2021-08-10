Bigg BossOTT: Divya Agarwal is at loggerheads with Pratik Sehaijpal

- Advertisement -

The first day of Big Boss OTT kept the audience at the edge of its seat. The most controversial and entertaining show comes 24/7 on its OTT platform.

The format of the show and the house though looks the same but the number of days has been limited to 6 weeks. The first day led to a fight between Pratik and Divya Agarwal.

Let me tell you that both Divya and Pratik were a part of a previous show. Both were known to have fierce competition among each other.

The first episode, clearly brought out the agitation and fire between them.

Pratik was seen continuously provoking Divya for which Divya gave an answer. The fight which started from the kitchen area led to the garden area. The day ended eventually but it gave a sure shot for all the Big Boss lovers that the best and more is to come in the coming days.