Divya Agarwal: Ekta Kapoor has been a true cheerleader

- Advertisement -

Divya Agarwal, currently seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, will be portraying a mysterious character in the upcoming action-drama ‘Cartel’. She reveals about being lauded by television czarina Ekta Kapoor.

“Ekta Kapoor ma’am has been a true cheerleader for me. She has believed in me and has always encouraged me to push the envelope. When she shared the first ‘Cartel’ Instagram story about me, I was overwhelmed and had tears of joy. She was proud of my work,” shares Divya.

- Advertisement -

When asked about being a part of ‘Cartel’, she adds: “Honestly, this series will be a game-changer for me. I like to be recognised for the characters that I play in my life. I have taken a lot of time and effort along with such a humongous team who worked to bring this masterpiece to the audience. I would say that this will definitely position me as an actor in the industry as the makers of the show brought the best out of me.”

‘Cartel’ is set in present-day Mumbai and the story revolves around five crime lords. The show features Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Girija Oak Godbole and others.

- Advertisement -

‘Cartel’ will be streaming from August 20 on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.