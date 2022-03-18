Divya Agarwal on 'Abhay 3': 'It has become a brand

- Advertisement -

Actress Divya Agarwal will be seen in the third season of crime thriller web series ‘Abhay’ starring Kunal Kemmu. She revealed that she was waiting for an opportunity like this to be a part of the brand.

Divya reveals, “I will never forget my reaction after I was offered a part in ‘Abhay 3’. I was so excited when I got the confirmation call for the role. Abhay has completed 2 successful seasons and has now become a brand. And I was waiting for an opportunity like this to be a part of a brand.”

The series also stars Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles.

The actress is also hyped up about working with the original team of the web series. She says, “The fact that I got to work with the same team of Abhay – Ken Ghosh and Kunal Kemmu, it was a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Ask her about how ‘Abhay 3’ will be different from its predecessors and Divya explains, “Watching ‘Abhay 3′ will be a different experience. While there are very many crime-thriller-based web series’ out there, ‘Abhay 3’ is one of those that has really made a mark. It’s interesting to see how dark the cases are because you don’t see that kind of content anywhere and I think that’s the main USP of ‘Abhay 3’.”

“The criminals are extremely dark and they are at times too gory. The story basically makes you wonder if such stuff can happen in real life too. It is a great web series to watch so you guys must do that,” she concludes.