Advtg.
Home OTT News

‘Boycott Mirzapur 2’ trends, Divyendu Sharma reacts

By Glamsham Editorial
'Boycott Mirzapur 2' trends, Divyendu Sharma reacts
Divyendu Sharma
Advtg.

The hashtag #BoycottMirzapur2 on Twitter started soon after the trailer a few days ago and reacting to such tweets, actor Divyendu Sharma, who plays Munna Tripathi, says such trends should not bother the cast, crew of fans of the show.

Ahead of the launch of the second season of the hit show, Mirzapur, a section of netizens have started a social media trend demanding the boycott of the show.

“It didn’t bother me a lot. They don’t know they are in very big trouble because there are so many fans of ‘Mirzapur’ out there. They should stop such stupidity. It’s just stupid to use such hashtags. We all know that people love ‘Mirzapur’. All these paid trends are just stupid. I feel for them,” Divyendy told IANS.

Advtg.

“Bahar nikal ke mat bol dena logo ke saamne… bahut padegi tumko (Don’t utter such things in the open… you will be thrashed),” he quipped.

The trend was started by a section of netizens to express their disappointment over an old tweet of actor Ali Fazal, who features in the show and who had posted his opinion during the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment) protests. The netizens demanding a boycott of the show ar obviously not happy about Fazal’s opinion in the matter.

The first season of the crime drama show dropped in 2018 and became popular. While interacting with Divyendu, the young artiste spoke about how his life changed after the success of season one.

Advtg.

“It’s been an overwhelming experience. I cannot describe in words. Wherever I go — especially in Uttar Pradesh (setting of the show) — people come up to me and greet me as Munna bhaiya. It’s so heartening to receive so much love and fame,” he added.

It’s was not easy for Divyendu to ace the role of the antagonist that Munna is.

“Munna is a dark and intense character. The character is a troubled soul, and playing such a role needs a lot of understanding. It was quite challenging. Also, sometimes playing such dark roles can take a toll on you. So, it becomes important to take a break and get out of that zone. After finishing the shoot, I always tried not to talk about ‘Mirzapur’ and indulged myself in peaceful activity,” Divyendu recalled.

Advtg.

Before his dark role in the show, Divyendu had done lighter roles in films like ” Pyaar Ka Punchnama” , “Chashme Baddoor” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.

–ians, Simran Sethi

Advtg.
Previous article‘Havan’ at 4.a.m on Sunday for Amitabh Bachchan
Next articleRahul continues to wear Orange Cap, Purple with Rabada

Related Articles

News

Wishes pour in on ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan’s B’day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian film celebrities from Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nimrat Kaur to Ajay Devgn among many others wished megastar 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan on his...
Read more
News

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ‘Mirzapur’ meme fest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The web show Mirzapur has become a talking point in the virtual world ahead of the launch of its second season, and...
Read more
News

Bollywood stars celebrate as Rhea gets bail

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood celebrities are extremely happy to hear the decision of the Bombay High court granting conditional bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Boycott Mirzapur 2' trends, Divyendu Sharma reacts 1

/Yo Yo Honey Singh: No fun in success if there is...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh believes that struggles teach a person a lot in life. He says his struggles helped...
'Boycott Mirzapur 2' trends, Divyendu Sharma reacts 2

Akshay Kumar resumes shooting for 'Prithviraj'

'Boycott Mirzapur 2' trends, Divyendu Sharma reacts 3

Suryakumar, de Kock shine in MI's 4th consecutive win (Lead)

'Boycott Mirzapur 2' trends, Divyendu Sharma reacts 4

MI outplayed us in all departments: Shreyas

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Means a lot to be top of the table: Rohit

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Tewatia just thrives in those pressure situations: Smith

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks