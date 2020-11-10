Diwali set to light up OTT screen

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) This year, Diwali fervour will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic. An explosion of new content to keep you hooked is being readied to drop on digital platforms, to mark the festival of lights.

“Post re-opening of theatres, there will be a settling period for viewers to gain trust, and confidence on the safety levels, to encourage them to step out to watch their favourite big event movie. OTTs are the best alternative in the current situation. Hence, viewership numbers may witness an upward trend on OTT platforms (during the festive season),” Chandrashekar Mantha, Partner, Deloitte India, told IANS.

In the same vein, trade analyst Girish Johar told IANS: “When it comes to the big screen, Diwali (festive season) is out of the question. So the next window in which there can be a boom in theatrical traditional collections is Christmas. We hope that by the end of November, it dies down. So, this Diwali, OTT wali.”

IANS has shortlisted films and shows you can add to your binge list this Diwali.

LAXMII

The Akshay Kumar-starring horror comedy is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster “Muni 2: Kanchana”. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also helms the Bollywood remake co-starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

LUDO

Anurag Basu’s multistarrer “Ludo” features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. It is a dark comedy drama about four people whose lives collide. The film will be released on Netflix on November 12.

CHHALAANG

“Chhalaang” is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The Amazon Original movie narrates the story of a PT Master named Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein. Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen as a computer teacher in the film, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

SOORARAI POTTRU

The film, starring Tamil superstar Suriya, takes inspiration from a true story. It is a fictionalised account of the life of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low cost airline, Air Deccan. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. “Soorarai Pottru” is produced by Guneet Monga and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

MOOKUTHI AMMAN

The Tamil devotional drama stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji. It revolves around fake godmen, and how people fall for them. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 14.

AASHRAM: CHAPTER 2 — THE DARK SIDE

The new season of the web series promises new shocks and dark twists pertaining to the protagonist Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol. “Aashram: Chapter 2 — The Dark Side” will release on November 11 on MXPlayer after the first season impressed viewers and critics alike. The thriller series is about a fraud godman and his nefarious activities.

THE CROWN SEASON 4

The show will take forward the story of Queen Elizabeth II, and explore the tension and hostility between the Queen and politician Margaret Thatcher. This season will also introduce Lady Diana. The fourth season picks up in the late 1970s. Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). The fourth season will release on Netflix on November 15.

THE UNICORN SEASON 2

It is about a widower who is eager to move on from the most difficult year of his life, only to realise he is unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own and equally unprepared for the dating world. The show stars Walton Goggins, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, Rob Corddy, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robison, Devin Bright, and it premieres on Voot Select on November 13.

–IANS

