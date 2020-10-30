Advtg.
OTT News

Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas On The Square’ musical movie to air on Netflix

Dolly Parton’s 'Christmas On The Square' is a new movie musical premiering on Netflix on November 22, 2020.

By Omkar Padte
Dolly Parton's'Christmas On The Square' musical movie to air on Netflix
Dolly Parton's 'Christmas On The Square' musical movie to air on Netflix (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
The new film stars Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, is directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen and features 14 original songs by Dolly Parton.

In addition, Dolly released the song ‘Christmas on the Square’ from her album, ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ – Dolly’s first-holiday album release in 30 years.

Dolly Parton posted “Christmas On The Square – One month until #ChristmasOnTheSquare is available on @netflixfamily! I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to enjoy this holiday musical! I hope we can all come together and sing along on November 22”

The movie ‘Christmas On The Square’ is a story in which a rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is a story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts.

Checkout the ‘Christmas On The Square’ trailer:

Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas on the Square’ is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix. Executive Producers include Sam Haskell, writer Maria Schlatter, Debbie Allen, and Dolly Parton.

Courtesy : dollyparton.com

