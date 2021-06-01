Dolly Sohi works out at home with daughter

Adv.

Actress Dolly Sohi, who is currently seen in the show “Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby”, says that she enjoys working out at home with her daughter Amelia. She says she is not able to go to the gym because of the pandemic and involves her daughter in her workout sessions.

“Regular exercise is the key to relieve stress and it promotes good physical and mental health. Women who juggle between personal and professional responsibilities often fall short of time to pay attention to their fitness. But importance should be given to fitness from an early age itself to live a healthy and longer life.”

“Routine exercises can help you treat health issues and can even avoid them, all you just need to do is take out 20 to 30 minutes a day for yourself. As because of the pandemic, I’m not able to hit the gym or step out for a daily jog or walk, I’m enjoying my bit at home. My daughter adds fun to it,” she says.

The actress says that it is important to not give up and continue to work hard to remain fit.

“It takes time to see results. It’s important to keep track of your progress from the start, so you can see how you improve day by day and stay motivated. If you already feel exhausted in the morning, take a break from exercising and really focus on what you eat during this rest day to improve your nutrition. If you start feeling too tired later in the afternoon, do a quick, easy workout to relax and get some movement in your day. Home workout seasons are making my lockdown days healthy,” she says.

Dolly is known for featuring in shows such as “Kalash”, “Peshwa Bajirao” and “Khoob Ladi Mardaani… Jhansi Ki Rani”.