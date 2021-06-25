Brazilian Web Series ‘Dom’ season 2 announced

Adv.

Coming off a record-setting premiere weekend as the most watched Brazilian Amazon Original series at launch, Amazon Prime Video announced the greenlight for season two of the critically acclaimed series ‘Dom’. The crime drama is inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro, produced by Conspiração.

“Customers throughout Brazil and around the world have shown us they love Dom, so we couldn’t be happier to announce the forthcoming second season, reinforcing how great stories are universal”, said Malu Miranda, Head of Brazil Originals for Amazon Studios. “It’s a pleasure to work with people as talented as Breno Silveira and the entire cast and crew involved in this amazing production, and this announcement reinforces Prime Video’s commitment to bringing customers quality and diverse local content.”

The show follows Victor, a young diver who, by a twist of fate, becomes a military intelligence agent and embraces the war on drugs as his life mission. Over the years, he comes to face the disillusionment of an endless war, and watches his own son, Pedro, succumb to the enemy he tirelessly fought against: cocaine. Pedro turns into an addict as well as one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro: Pedro Dom.

Season two will give audiences a chance to go even deeper into the life of Pedro Dom, and the moments later in his career as one of the most famous criminals in Rio.

Starring alongside Gabriel Leone and Flavio Tolezani in the first season are Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digão Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and André Mattos, among others. Dom is directed by Vicente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira, who also leads the writing team, which includes Fabio Mendes, Higia Ikeda, Carolina Neves and Marcelo Vindicatto. Renata Brandão e Ramona Bakker from Conspiração are the producers. Antonio Pinto and Gabriel Ferreira composed the original soundtrack.