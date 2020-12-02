OTT News

Dont Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence look unrecognizable as they gear up for upcoming Netflix film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted for the first time on the set of their new film 'Dont Look Up'.

By Omkar Padte
Dont Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence look unrecognizable as they gear up for upcoming Netflix film
Dont Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence look unrecognizable as they gear up for upcoming Netflix film (Pic Courtesy: dailymail)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have been spotted for the first time on the set of their new film 'Dont Look Up'.

Filming for the upcoming Netflix comedy reportedly began in Boston and is expected to extend to other locations, including Worcester.

In the photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail, the ‘The Revenant’ star looked dapper in a plaid shirt and corduroy jacket. He completed his look with black glasses and a beard. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress was snapped with a new red hairdo instead of her usual blonde locks. She wore a green sweatshirt and grey trousers.

The pair was also seen walking around on the film’s set with their face shields on after wrapping up the day’s shooting.

The cast and crew reportedly took over a platform at South Station for the upcoming Netflix film ‘Dont Look Up’. Dozens of people gathered at the platform entrance, with many fans waiting hours to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

‘Dont Look Up’ centres on two low-level scientists who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace, per IMDb’s logline for the film.

The film also features Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, Tyler Perry, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, and Ron Perlman, as well as singer Ariana Grande and rapper Kid Cudi.

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘Dont Look Up’ is projected to hit the streamer in 2021.

