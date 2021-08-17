Drashti Dhami on her digital debut as Babar’s iron-willed sister

- Advertisement -

For Drashti Dhami, her digital debut web series ‘The Empire’ has been an “overwhelming experience”. Talking about the series, Drashti said on Tuesday: “It’s been an overwhelming experience – right from working with this brilliant team to actually seeing the audience’s reaction to the trailer. Every day on the sets of ‘The Empire’ was an experience on its own, and watching it all come together as a landmark in Indian entertainment makes the journey even more gratifying.”

The upcoming series shows how a 14-year-old ascends the throne of Ferghana and follows his destiny to become Emperor Babar (played by Kunal Kapoor).

A powerful force behind him is the iron-willed Khanzada Begum (Drashti Dhami), his elder sister and guide, the epitome of royal grace who is also vigilant, sharp and resilient, and is as important as any general in the teenaged Timurid ruler’s army.

Talking about her character in the show, Drashti said: “Playing the role of Khanzada Begum was challenging but equally empowering. Through her eyes, you will see how strategy and planning come into play and how easily allies become adversaries.”

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the series also features Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Aditya Seal and Sahher Bamba in key roles.

Created in conjunction with Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, ‘The Empire’ releases on August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar.