Why Ekta Kapoor tapped stories beyond urban cities?

Adv.

Ekta Kapoor’s career stretches over 2 decades and she has single handedly transformed the Indian TV and OTT landscape with Balaji Telefilms and ALT Balaji exploring different and new stories. Ekta Kapoor is going beyond the stories of the urban cities with ‘The Married Woman’ for a specific reason.

The content czarina shares what made her want to do a show based in the heartland areas and not just the metropolitans. Ekta shared, “Leaving Bombay and south Bombay there’s a whole India out there that likes a totally different kind of content. And recently I did ‘The Married Woman’ just because I was like I’m going to have a different audience and it worked.”

She adds, “I didnt imagine it to work, but it worked and so now I’m sitting with little bit of data and little bit of relief that while we do 75% of the programming which is led by the knowledge we get from the data, 25% atleast will be left to cut to experimentation, to ideas that probably are not constantly pressured with numbers but pressured with maybe they’ll open new audiences.”

Adv.

The queen of content has always surprised us with her varied shows from time-to-time. With ‘The Married Woman’, she explored a story in a different part of India than a metropolitan city and it turned out to be a huge success.