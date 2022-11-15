scorecardresearch
OTTNews

Emma Roberts looks out of this World in ‘Space Cadet’ first look

By Glamsham Editorial
Emma Roberts looks out of this World in 'Space Cadet' first look
Emma Roberts in 'Space Cadet' first look

Today, Prime Video revealed the first-look of Emma Roberts as Rex in the new Amazon Original movie ‘Space Cadet’, which has just wrapped production. Space Cadet will be an extremely fun, very light-hearted coming of age story

Directed by Liz W Garcia from her own original screenplay, the film follows Florida party girl Rex (Emma Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve.

Previously announced to star alongside Roberts are Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley, and Desi Lydic. Prime Video is also excited to announce the additional casting of Kuhoo Verma, Yasha Jackson, Troy Iwata, Andrew Call, and Josephine Huang.

Space Cadet will launch exclusively on Prime Video.

