Emraan Hashmi & Nikita Dutta’s ‘Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real’ teaser launched

- Advertisement -

Prime Video today launched a teaser of its much anticipated horror-thriller movie ‘Dybbuk – The Curse Is Real’. The movie is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series.

The film marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi and is all set to release on 29th October, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Written and Directed by Jay K, the upcoming Amazon Original film is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam blockbuster film – Ezra. The music is given by Clinton Cerejo.

- Advertisement -

While keeping the Halloween spirit alive, the teaser sets the tone for the season of scare! Along with Emraan, who makes his return to his favourite horror genre, this film also features Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in prominent roles.

The spooky teaser sees Nikita’s character opening a Dybbuk box that has trouble written all over it, what follows next is a series of terrifying events that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. Get ready for the supernatural thriller as it leaves you with an unsettling mystery that looms ahead to unravel.