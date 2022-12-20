Endearing what Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal has to say about him

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their new Hotstar Specials – Aar Ya Paar, a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. The action-drama series is created by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Ventures LLP , directed by Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha releases on December 30, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Our relationship with our father is the one we hold in highest regards. From life advice, to career advice to relationships, they have a solution to all our problems. Aditya Rawal, a gifted and hardworking actor spills the beans on his relationship with his father and legendary actor, Paresh Rawal.

Talking about his bond with his father, Aditya Rawal said, “I often seek his advice on both acting and how to be an actor, which are two different things. I am incredibly lucky to have access to someone with his knowledge and experience. The one thing I admire about him is his humility, and the fact that he is not driven by fame or power. He has, after all, been around for 40 years.It’s a long journey and I imagine it brings with him a sense of calmness. Whenever he watches my work we sit down and analyze it together. However, when it comes to the preparation for a specific character that I am playing, then I turn to the concerned director because it is with them that I will be creating the character.”

