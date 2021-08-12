Will the Engineering Girls’ dreams come true?

- Advertisement -

ZEE5 and TVF recently announced their partnership, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to the new seasons of all their favorite Originals. First in line to get a premiere date is Engineering Girls 2.0 – ‘Sapno Ki Theory, Life Ke Practicals’. Season 1 premiered in June 2018 and clicked instantly with the youngsters as it was relatable and fun.

Now, the girls are back with a fresh season, consisting of 5 episodes of this modern-day college drama, set in an engineering college and girls’ hostel. ZEE5 just released the motion poster, and the fans can’t wait for what comes next!



Unlike typical engineering college dramas which showcase the boy’s hostel life and lingo, Engineering Girls focussed on girls’ experiences in an engineering college and their adventures and misadventures. Season 2, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, revolves around Maggu, Sabu, and Kiara and how they are beginning to get serious about life after college as it is their final year. The new season follows their daily misadventures and how they solve their way out of every situation to make their dreams come true, coming together, better, and stronger in the end.



Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Engineering Girls is an established and iconic show and via our partnership with TVF, we aim to cater to the youth of the country who enjoy such fun, entertaining and relatable content. We are happy to bring Season 2 of this much-loved college drama and break the stereotype around engineering colleges and how it only revolves around boys.”

Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India said, “Your favourite girl gang, the Engineering Girls and our first Original as part of the partnership with TVF is premiering on 27th August and we are really excited. As part of our content inclusion strategy, we are looking forward to catering to a diverse audience set via our extensive library and new partnerships. We hope that the love and adoration for the story of dreams, aspirations, and sisterhood continues to grow with Engineering Girls 2.0.”

Arunabh Kumar, TVF Founder said, “This show is very special to us as there are a lot of Female Founders and Engineers who are doing some amazing work in STEM fields, but we have rarely seen their perspective and world in mainstream content and Engineering Girls aimed to change that with the 1st season itself. Now with a partner like ZEE5, we hope to take this story forward as we collectively want to bust the stereotype that Engineering means just boys”.

In addition to Engineering Girls 2.0, ZEE5 has an exciting and exclusive line-up of new seasons of widely popular and critically acclaimed TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4.

‘Engineering Girls 2.0’ will premiere on 27th August on ZEE5