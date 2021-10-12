Eros Now’s anthology ‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’ set to release

- Advertisement -

OTT platforms are seeing a surge of anthology content and there’s a good reason for the same. With multiple series being put out, a set of feel-good, light-hearted content segments are clubbed and offered for people to watch.

One such anthology, ‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’, is all set to release on 27th October on Eros Now featuring stories with flavours of romance, comedy and more, featuring people of different ages at different stages of life with love as the central theme.

The first story is about the saying ‘ek ladka ladki sirf dost reh sakte hai kya?’ Two people living their separate lives come together and find out if love will unite them or it will end with nothing more than friendship and fun.

Another story is about a girl who is a bitchy person due to a personal loss and now her life is set to change when a stray puppy enters her life, but will she be able to change?

Yet another one story is about a sweet couple celebrating 40 years of marriage but the twist is that the wife has Alzheimer’s disease and how will love come to saving here is what needs to be seen.

The last story is all about North Vs South when two things just don’t match. Do opposites attract? Or do they repel?

Featuring a wide array of cast the ‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’ is set for release on 27th October only on Eros Now!