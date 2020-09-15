Barun Sobti shares the teaser of his crime thriller film ‘Halahal’inspired by true events

Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment Company, today announced an original crime thriller film ‘Halahal’, which will stream on Eros Now from 21st September 2020.

A fictionalized crime story inspired by true events, Halahal will not only give you a sneak peek into the captivating storyline but shall also showcase top-notch performances by well-known actor Sachin Khedekar along with Barun Sobti in the lead roles.

The heart touching narrative of a father’s journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death will definitely strike a chord with its viewers.

Halahal, directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeishan Quadri is a gripping crime thriller that sheds light on many subjects through its dark yet gritty frames – a charred body on the highway, corrupt and greedy police officer, murder of students, and deception.

The film also highlights the endearing relationship between a father and his daughter. When the father senses something fishy in the post-mortem report, he immediately dives in to find out the truth whether it is a suicide or a murder. The storyline is filled with suspense and will surely draw the viewer’s attention to the events that completely changed the lives of characters who were a part of it.

Halahal uncovers a fictionalized story inspired by true events with talented actor Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti in the main lead. We are confident that viewers will connect with the story and be entertained because of its unique presentation.”

Veteran actor Sachin Khedekar said, “Over the top platforms are now the new way to reach a vast audience across the globe and I am grateful to Eros for the opportunity to play such a spectacular role. I really hope the viewers appreciate the efforts that I have put in to portray my character in Halahal.”

Actor Barun Sobti said, “It is a very well written film that has turned out to be much more than anybody expected. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this project. Everyday I lived this character was an absolute ball for me. It might be difficult for a lot of people to understand but everyday that I was portraying Yusuf, I was at home!”

Keep an eye out as things take an unexpected twist as desperation turns to obsession and how the story takes you along on the investigative mission that’s as tragic as it is chilling – especially because it’s true.

‘Halahal’ to premiere on 21st September 2020 only on Eros Now! Log in to Eros Now – www.erosnow.com to experience brilliant content

Check out the teaser of Halalal below: