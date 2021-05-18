‘Infected 2030’ – Love and longing in times of Coronavirus

Adv.

Eros Now ‘Infected 2030’ is an emotional love story of an urban couple who express their undying love for each other as a deadly virus confines them! Over the past two years, the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic has wrecked the world. An unprecedented crisis has hit the human race, and regardless of all the efforts, the virus continues to raise its head, killing thousands of men and women – young and old, each day.

Now, filmmaker Chandan P Singh brings this situation to reel life depicting the future’s grim reality.

Eros Now, is all set to announce ‘Infected 2030’. Written, directed and produced by Chandan P Singh, ‘Infected’ is a short film set in 2030, where the pandemic situation is at its worst. The story revolves around a blissfully married couple, played by Chandan and Nyorika Bhateja.

Adv.

When a deadly virus infects the wife, their happy life hits a roadblock. The husband tries every possible way to get the best medical facilities for her, but in vain. Finally, she was isolated at home. The two-month quarantine affects the wife as she misses her husband’s physical presence.

What happens next… Does the wife control her desires, or does she open the door to be with her husband? Does the husband also get infected by the deadly virus? Watch ‘Infected 2030’ on Eros Now to find out.