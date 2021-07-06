Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam crime drama ‘Malik’ trailer released

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for the crime drama ‘Malik’, which will premiere on 15th July 2021. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph, the film stars National award winner, Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Along with Fahadh the cast also includes Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles.

The narrative of the film journeys through the life of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader who goes an extra mile to help the people of his community and provide them support to stand up against the corrupt forces, shielding them from their greedy agenda of colluding and encroaching lands illegally for their benefit.

Actor Fahadh Faasil, excitedly shared, “Collaborating with a brilliant director such as Mahesh Sir is always a pleasure. After the phenomenal success of CU Soon and Joji, which were also released on Amazon Prime Video, I am thrilled to be presented in another exciting release – Malik.”

He further added, “The storyline of Malik is truly very special to me and we have put our heart and soul into making this film. I’m sure our viewers will also feel that after watching the amazing trailer. I hope that viewers across the world share their love and appreciation for this film too.”

Actress Nimisha Sajayan shared, “We’ve all been excited about this film and now with it finally premiering on a global streaming service like Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t be happier.”

“The film has a very unconventional and unique narrative that spans different time periods which was quite challenging for me to perform. I can’t wait to see how fans react to this masterpiece that Mahesh Sir has beautifully helmed,” she said.