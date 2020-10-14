Advtg.
Faissal Khan’s directorial ‘Faactory’ may get OTT release

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Faissal Khan, brother of superstar Aamir Khan, turns director for the upcoming romantic thriller, Faactory. He will essays the lead role in the film.

In new posters of the film that have been released, Faissal is seen sporting an intense look. The film is expected to release on an OTT platform in a couple of months.

“‘Faactory’ is a romantic thriller, where a man loves a girl, kidnaps her and the story that unfolds is full of excitement, romance and thrill. The performances and characterisation of each character and their interplay are good. There are a lot of plot twists and turns, and the film is fast-paced. The story came to my mind after reading an article in a newspaper. It has a peppy dance number ‘Friday ho dry day ho maala daru pahijey’,” said the actor.

Talking about his character Yash in the film, Faissal added: “The role I’m playing is very challenging and it showcases many shades that are interesting and exciting. Yash is very unpredictable. He is simple and eventually turns bold. The songs in the film are fascinating. Overall, it is a very gripping story with great performances,” he added.

The film also features Rajkumar Kanojia and Roaleey Ryan, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh.

Faissal Khan is best recalled for his role in Dharmesh Darshan’s 2000 release, “Mela”, co-starring his brother Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna.  –ians/nn/vnc

