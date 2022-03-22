- Advertisement -
Family drama 'Gullak 3' to release on April 7

By Glamsham Bureau
The third season of the drama series ‘Gullak’ is set for a release on April 7. Set in a quaint North Indian town, the show, which centers on the Mishra family, will embark upon new chapters in their lives.

It will further explore the far from perfect realities and dynamics of the Mishra clan, comprising parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their sons Annu and Aman, and their evolution as a family and as individuals.

The show speaks of the everyday experiences of a small town, middle-class Indian household, documented beautifully through interesting anecdotes mirroring daily life. Through various relatable instances, the audience gets an insight into the Mishras’ lives, which make up a beautiful medley of emotions, disagreements, aspirations, and struggles.

The upcoming season of the drama series , created by Shreyansh Pandey, has been directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh under the banner TVF (The Viral Fever). It stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar.

