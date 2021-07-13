Farhan Akhtar wants to take on Kishore Kumar!

Adv.

Toofaan has been raising the storm across the globe with its first-of-a-kind virtual multi-city tours and interacting with sportsmen from across the country.

In one of the interesting press meets, Farhan Akhtar was asked which Indian actor would he fight if he had the chance to in a boxing ring, to which the toofaani actor said, “I would like to see Kishore Kumar in the ring. He had done a boxing scene in this hilarious film Half Ticket. It is one of the funniest scenes that I have seen. So only for that entertaining reason and to be able to meet him. I absolutely love the man and want to spend time with him, not to fight, but just for that. His character from Half Ticket would be great!”

Farhan taking on Kishore Kumar? Now that is a scene worth hooting for. If only we could see this extraordinary meet-up come to life! Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Farhan Akhtar, the sports drama is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is all set to premiere worldwide on 16 July 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in English and Hindi.