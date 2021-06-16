Celebrate Father’s Day with the ‘Best Hollywood Dads’

Adv.

With Father’s Day around the corner, here are a few movies you can binge watch with your old man, giving you all the new reason to spend quality time with him. Get some popcorn and cocktail ready to embark on a journey of laughter and emotions with the best of cinema curated by Lionsgate Play.

The Shack

Starring Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Graham Greene is an American drama film. Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by William P. Young. The story revolves around Mackenzie telling the story of his life from young to adulthood. Now, living with his wife and three children, Mack’s life is shattered when their youngest child disappears during a camping trip. He then receives a mysterious invite to meet with God at a place called ‘The Shack’.

A Better Life

Directed by Chris Weitz, this American drama film revolves around an illegal immigrant working as a gardener in Los Angeles who struggles to give his teenage son a better life. When the newly purchased truck is stolen, the father-son duo is embarked on a quest to find the vehicle. Watch the movie to find out what happens to the duo.

Wonder

Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Mandy Patinkin. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the film is based on the New York Times bestseller, this movie tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters the fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

The Cold Light of Day

An American action thriller directed by Mabrouk El Mechri, starring Henry Cavill, Bruce Willis, and Sigourney Weaver. The film revolves around Will Shaw, a business consultant along with his family who visits Spain for a vacation. Will is shaken after returning from an onshore shopping trip to find his family abducted. As he starts a mission to save them, he is followed by intelligence agents to recover a mysterious briefcase. Watch the movie to know how the truth unravels to life.

Rambo: Last Blood

Directed by Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood is an American action thriller. The plot revolves around John Rambo who decides to take over his deceased father’s horse ranch along with his old friend Maria Beltran. The story further takes a twist and turn when his plans of leading a peaceful life after Burma, Vietnam War. Will he be able to save his friend’s teenage granddaughter Gabriela who disappears in Mexico in search of her biological father.

Extraction

Is an American action thriller movie, featuring Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis, Gina Carano and more. Directed by Steven C. Miller the plot revolves around Leonard Turner, a former CIA operative who is held imprisoned by a group of unidentified Russian arms dealers. His son Harry sets out to find and rescue his father.

Knowing

Science fiction thriller film starring Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, and Chandler Canterbury in the lead. The story begins in 1959, celebrating the opening of a school when students are asked to draw something they believe will happen in the future. Lucinda Embry, an elementary student, is guided by whispering voices making her write a series of numbers that are stored in a time capsule opened fifty years later. Watch the movie to know what M.I.T professor John Koestler reveals these series to be.

Nim’s Island

Nim’s Island an adventurous movie based on family, starring Jodie Foster, Gerard Butler, and Abigail Breslin is a story of a young girl that inhabits an isolated island with her scientist father and communicates with a reclusive author of the novel she’s reading.