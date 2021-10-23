Filmfare announces second edition of OTT Awards

- Advertisement -

After celebrating the talents from the world of OTT last year, Filmfare OTT Awards are set to honour the best in the streaming medium with its second edition.

OTT platforms have revolutionised the way content is made, served and consumed. In the last few years, it has not just emerged as the biggest medium to exhibit content but has alsoA changed the landscape of content by bringing in some ground-breaking stories, brilliant direction, memorable performances and technical brilliance.

After closely monitoring the response to the OTT and the shift in paradigm, Filmfare, which is India’s leading entertainment media brand, had launched and successfully concluded the first edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards last year.

Having celebrated and lionised the brilliance of the mainstream film industry with the prestigious Filmfare Awards for the last 60 years, the media brand promises to carry forward its legacy into the digital entertainment space as well. This time around, Filmfare has partnered with lifestyle and beauty brand MyGlamm to dole out the awards.

Talking about the event, Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare said: “Good stories attract great viewership – this is the thumb rule in the world of media and entertainment. In the last twelve months, OTT platforms have served us with a stunning line-up of exceptional content, from literary adaptations to Indian science-fiction and untold biopics to anthologies, there was something for everyone.

“So, the competition this year is going to be very tough – the jury and I will be looking forward to see who all walk away with the Black Lady.”

Speaking about MyGlamm’s association with Filmfare OTT Awards, Apratim Majumder, Chief Marketing Officer, MyGlamm said: “We at MyGlamm, are super-excited to partner with Filmfare on this exciting journey. As a brand, we believe in giving people the opportunity to express themselves and find their voice.

“We have been doing this for a while now with women telling us what they want in their beauty products. Similarly, Filmfare has been keeping its ears open to the audience for decades and as we join hands with them for the second edition of Filmfare OTT Awards, we are eagerly looking forward to celebrating the artists and content that have struck a chord with the audiences.”