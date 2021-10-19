Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeOTTNews

First big Kannada OTT release, ‘Ratnan Prapancha’, slated for Oct 22

The stage is set for the October 22 release of the Kannada film 'Ratnan Prapancha', described by its makers as a "travel dramedy", on Prime Video.

By Glamsham Bureau
First big Kannada OTT release, 'Ratnan Prapancha', slated for Oct 22
Dhananjay Reba Monica John in Rohit Padaki Ratnan Prapancha _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

The stage is set for the October 22 release of the Kannada film ‘Ratnan Prapancha’, described by its makers as a “travel dramedy”, on Amazon Prime Video.

Billed as the first big Kannada movie to be screened on an OTT platform, it has ‘Daali’ Dhananjay playing the lead character, a crabby insurance agent, and the story revolves around his doting mother’s efforts to get him married.

- Advertisement -

The film, directed by Rohit Padaki, also stars multi-lingual actress Reba Monica John, Panju, Umashree, Shruthi, Anu Prabhakar and Achyut Kumar.

Commenting on the film on social media, Sandalwood actress Ramya said she had a hearty laugh as she watched the trailer. Will the audience be as enthusiastic in its response?

- Advertisement -
Source@rohit_padaki
Previous articleIsh Sodhi, not Mitchell Santner, should be in the New Zealand playing XI: Dipak Patel
Next articleFacebook testing new feature to cross-post feed posts to Instagram
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,110FansLike
44,849FollowersFollow
6,330FollowersFollow
57,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US