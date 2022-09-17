First look of web series 'Fall' released

The makers of director Siddharth Ramaswamy’s upcoming web series, ‘Fall’, featuring actress Anjali in the lead, have now released the first look of the series.

The series, which is part of the Hotstar Specials, will release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from Anjali, the upcoming web series will also feature S.P.B. Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Poornima Bagyaraj among other stars.

‘Fall’ follows the story of a young women who has no memory of the 24 hours prior to her alleged suicide attempt. The show is about how she tries to piece together what really happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family as she discovers secrets, lies and the unspeakable truths locked deep in her memory.

Siddarth Ramaswamy, apart from directing the series, has also handled the cinematography for this series. Kishan C. Chezhiyan is in charge of editing while Ajesh is composing music for the show.

Distributed by Armoza Formats, an ITV company, ‘Fall’ is an adaptation of the award-winning series ‘Vertige’, written by Michelle Allen and produced by Productions Pixcom Inc.