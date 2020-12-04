First look of Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani starrer upcoming ‘Tandoor’ revealed

There is a lot of buzz around actor Rashami Desai’s upcoming digital debut ‘Tandoor’ on the ULLU app. Her fans went ballistic when they heard that she will be making her digital debut and have been waiting in anticipation to get more details.
Now we have managed to get our hands on some exclusive shoot stills that reveal her look.
Tandoor is an investigative thriller, starring Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. Rashami is essaying the role of Palak, an aspiring politician who marries the love of her life secretly and wants to soon disclose it to the media and public. However, doesn’t get the same kind of reciprocation in love from her husband and gradually drifts away emotionally towards another man.
Actor Rashmi shares, “My look is of a simple yet ambitious girl in her twenties. She is a confident modern woman who doesn’t want to give up on her life & dreams for her unworthy secret husband. The story and character are loosely inspired from a real life incident.
The story is about Palak and I have got the opportunity to live her life…to live her pain, sorrows and dejections and how she reaches her untimely end. I want the audiences to watch Palak, feel her misery and see her short lived journey and not just watch actor Rashmi play another role. Palak is deeper and more layered than her mere appearance.”
She further adds, “we have just wrapped shoot for the series and I had an amazing time working with Nivedita Basu, the director and my co-actor Tanuj Virwani. Both have been extremely supportive and cooperative and I can’t wait to watch the show myself.”
Produced by Vibhu Agarwal, Chitra Vakil Sharma and Chandni Soni, “Tandoor” will be streaming soon on ULLU.