First teaser of Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ released

The first teaser for ‘Jeen-Yuhs’, an intimate portrait of global superstar Kanye West, has been released by Netflix, reports Variety.com. Co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike, the three-act documentary follows West over a 20-year period.

‘Jeen-Yuhs’ shows behind-the-scenes footage of West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand. The doc is also said to look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother Donda West.

The teaser features a home video of West and Mos Def rapping their song ‘Two Words’ from West’s 2004 album ‘The College Dropout’.

West finally released his long-awaited album ‘Donda’ at the end of August, which broke records upon its release. The album set a new record by reaching No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. According to Apple, in the album’s first full day of release, ‘Donda’ was streamed over 60 million times in the U.S.

‘Donda’ also broke the 2021 record for being the most-streamed artiste and album in one day, and became the third most-played album on its first day of release on Apple Music ever.

Earlier this year, West won his first gospel Grammy and 22nd career Grammy for his ‘Jesus Is King’ album, marking the first time since 2013 that he has received honours from the Recording Academy. In addition to winning traditional gospel album for ‘Jesus Is Born’ at the GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awards, West also picked up rap/hip hop album for ‘Jesus Is King’ and rap/hip-hop recorded song for ‘Follow God’.

A premiere date for ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ has not been announced.