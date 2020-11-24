Advtg.
OTT News

For me, 'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner: Shefali Shah

By Glamsham Editorial
For me, 'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner: Shefali Shah 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah is ecstatic over her web series Delhi Crime winning the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, and says the honour is like a cherry on the sundae.

“I am completely ecstatic, euphoric and all the possible superlatives in the thesaurus that I can recollect now. It’s just amazing! I feel so proud to be a part of ‘Delhi Crime’,” Shefali said.

“This win is like a cherry on the sundae but irrespective for me, ‘Delhi Crime’ has always been a winner since the day I started work on it. I knew that this show is a very special one. The Emmy has put us on the global platform and we feel extremely proud of the honour,” she added.

Advtg.

Directed by award winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series is based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi gang rape case, and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. The cast also includes Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

The police-procedural thriller will soon be back with a second season.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRasika Dugal is honoured as 'Delhi Crime' wins International Emmy Award
Next articleThe Adam Project: Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener to star in upcoming Netflix film

Related Articles

News

Who is Richie Mehta, who won first International Emmy for India?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) At the moment, Richie Mehta is basking in the glory coming his way, after scooping up the first International...
Read more
News

Rasika Dugal is honoured as 'Delhi Crime' wins International Emmy Award

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal feels honoured as her web series Delhi Crime has become the first Indian show to get an...
Read more
News

'Delhi Crime' is born out of sadness, anger: Richie Mehta

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta is humbled by the International Emmy win for his web series, Delhi Crime, and says it...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

For me, 'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner: Shefali Shah 2

Why Madonna trended after Maradona's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Soon after the demise of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, pop superstar Madonna started trending on social media with her...
Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

For me, 'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner: Shefali Shah 3

Australia hold the edge in ODI series against India (Preview)

For me, 'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner: Shefali Shah 4

'Barefoot circle' right way to connect with indigenous people: Finch

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical...

Ben Affleck recalls a 'bad experience' he had after smoking marijuana

Ben Affleck recalls a ‘bad experience’ he had after smoking marijuana

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks