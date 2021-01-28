ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Game Of Thrones set for animated spin-off?

The next chapter of the global hit series Game Of Thrones or GoT, may be in an animated avatar and come alive on a streaming platform

By Glamsham Editorial
Game Of Thrones / GOT set for animated spin-off
Game Of Thrones / GOT set for animated spin-off
ADVERTISEMENT

The next chapter of the global hit series Game Of Thrones may be in an animated avatar, and come alive in the streaming space. 

As per multiple sources, an animated spin-off of Game Of Thrones is in the early stages of development at HBO Max. The idea is said to be in a very early stage with no concept or creative team on board.

However, meetings with writers for the “adult-leaning project” are already underway, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The animated version will be similar in tone to the original show. 

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, no deals have been made. Representatives HBO Max declined to comment on the development. 

Game Of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s novels, is about the quest to claim the Iron Throne. the series tells tales of complicated political gambits, scheming and backstabbing, besides finding love in troubled times. In its run over eight seasons, the show became a worldwide blockbuster.

The franchise’s expansion starts with House Of The Dragon, a prequel series starring Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, which will begin production soon.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLast few days were surreal, says Shardul Thakur
Next articleAmitabh Bachchan petrified & in constant apprehension about what?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

is Harry Potter series heading to the streaming realm?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The world of Harry Potter might head to the streaming realm soon, with a live-action series in early development.
Read more
News

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Trailer: Iconic monsters face-off in exciting new trailer

Omkar Padte - 0
Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures dropped the official trailer for 'Godzilla vs Kong' and it gives us a closer look at the iconic monsters in action
Read more
News

Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ to release as a 4 Hour movie and not miniseries

Omkar Padte - 0
More details about Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' continue to pour in as it turns out that the new version will be released all at once.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Tell Me Your Secrets' Trailer: Amazon Prime Video debuts new thriller series

‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ Trailer: Amazon Prime Video debuts new thriller...

Omkar Padte - 0
Amazon Prime Video releases the official trailer for 'Tell Me Your Secrets,' the upcoming thriller drama series featuring American Horror Story's Lily Rabe and The Leftovers' Amy Brenneman
Karishma Tanna is Lost is a lovely place

Karishma Tanna is Karishma Tanna is Lost is a lovely place!

Maanvi Gagroo on 'Four More Shots Please' success: Huge sections felt...

A still from Chaitanya Tamhane's THE DISCIPLE Netflix

Chaitanya Tamhane’s THE DISCIPLE to be on Netflix

Netflix's 'Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' trailer explores the mysterious death of Elisa Lam

Netflix’s ‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ trailer explores...

Manoj Bajpayee | The Family Man Season 2

Manoj Bajpayee: ‘The Family Man 2’ an experience you won’t forget

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021