Gautam Rode opens up on ‘State Of Siege: Temple Attack’ role

Actor Gautam Rode will play an NSG commando in soon-to-release OTT film, “State Of Siege: Temple Attack”. Recalling how he became part of the project, he says, “I got a call from the producer Abhimanyu Singh, who told me about the script and then the creative team briefed me properly. To be honest I really like the storyline.”

The film directed by Ken Ghosh is based on the Akshardham temple attack of September 24, 2002, when a terrorist attack at the temple claimed over 30 lives and left 80 injured. The National Security Guard (NSG) arrived at the spot, killed the terrorists, and ended the siege.

“I just loved the script. And, of course, as I always wanted to play a uniformed officer, this role seems to me perfect,” says Gautam.

He goes on to reveal the reason. “I do not have anyone in the family from army background but because I have studied in Army Public School, a lot of my friends and batchmates are uniformed officers. Most of them have become lieutenants now. I have the highest regards for the armed officers and their families. I know the discipline required and all this helped me to play the character,” he says.

“I would have loved to get into the shoes of a uniformed officer as I decided in my school but life took another turn and now that I got an opportunity in this film, I am really very happy and satisfied,” he signs off.