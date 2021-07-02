Adv.
Gautam Rode: Physically, emotionally challenging to play army officer

By Glamsham Bureau
Gautam Rode in web series 'State Of Siege- Temple Attack'
Actor Gautam Rode, who plays an army officer in the upcoming web series “State Of Siege: Temple Attack”, says it was quite a challenge yet exciting to bring alive the character.

“It was a physically and emotionally challenging role to play, and I hope I have done justice to the same. Army officers are true heroes and it was an honour to play Major Samar. It was an absolute pleasure to play such a part in ‘State Of Siege’. The character is an intense one,” the actor said.

“State Of Siege: Temple Attack” also features Akshaye Khanna and Vivek Dhaiya. It has been directed by Ken Ghosh and is slated to premiere on July 9 on Zee5.

