‘Ginny and Georgia’ trailer: Upcoming Netflix series gives us ‘Gilmore Girls’ vibes

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ginny and Georgia’ trailer is out now.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the upcoming mother-daughter drama series ‘Ginny and Georgia’ and it gives creepy ‘Gilmore Girls’ vibes.

The ten-episode series revolves around dynamic mother-daughter duo Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) as the titular characters who move to a New England town to enjoy a normal life. However, things don’t exactly go as planned as Georgia’s checkered past seems determined to catch up with them, per Mashable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official synopsis for ‘Ginny and Georgia’ is as follows: “Angsty and awkward Ginny Miller often feels she doesn’t measure up to her mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller.”

“Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had…a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.”

According to E! Online, the Netflix series also features Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek), Felix Mallard (Happy Together), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ginny and Georgia’ premiers on Netflix Feb 24.