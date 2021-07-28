Billy Bob Thornton starrer ‘Goliath’ first look

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the fourth and final season of its popular Amazon Original series Goliath, starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Billy Bob Thornton will launch September 24th on Prime Video.

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry.

As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.

Adv.

Goliath stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons.

Goliath is from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).