Govind Namdev to play Randeep Hooda’s father in ‘Inspector Avinash’

Veteren actor Govind Namdev, has been roped in to play Randeep Hooda's onscreen father in upcoming web series Inspector Avinash

By Glamsham Editorial
Govind Namdev
“I’m playing Randeep Hooda’s father, who is very dramatic and dynamic. He doesn’t like police due to some reasons and since his son is a police officer he doesn’t have a good rapport with him. Finally, when his son gets trapped in some legal issue he fights his case as an advocate. So I’m getting to play this kind of roles, which is multifaceted,” Namdev said.

The series is based on real-life inspector Avinash Mishra who tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh with courage.

Talking about working with Randeep Hooda, Namdev said, “It is really amazing working with Randeep. We share a good rapport as we have worked earlier. He respects his seniors a lot. He is actor of great ethics and is very focused and respects other.”

Govind Namdev has a busy year ahead with nine assignments.

“This year is going to be a remarkable one for me and I hope it will leave a mark on audiences. I’m very lucky to be working on such varied projects and am looking forward to them as I love to challenge and push myself to keep working hard towards developing and updating my craft. I’m very excited to play different characters in films and web series altogether,” he says.

