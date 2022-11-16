‘Govinda Naam Mera’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani & Bhumi Pednekar to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Make way as Disney+ Hotstar brings the biggest comedy thriller of this year, Govinda Naam Mera starring nation’s heartthrob, Vicky Kaushal and the sensational actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, this comedy thriller tells the tale of an underdog and his family madness and will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Director Shashank Khaitan, sharing his excitement about the film, said, “Working on this new genre of comedy was fascinating and with a talented star cast it only made it easy. Govinda Naam Mera is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

Producer Karan Johar said, “With the release of Govinda Naam Mera, Dharma Productions further strengthens its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. We are excited to bring this holiday special film filled with power packed performances by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar exclusive to the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

Apoorva Mehta said, “We at Dharma Productions are really excited for Govinda Naam Mera as it marks our first ever comedy crime thriller movie. With an avid and talented director, Shashank Khaitan, an ensemble cast and our long standing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar – we envision the movie to provide wholesome entertainment to the homes of all during the festive holiday season.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “We are delighted to announce a new film in partnership with our partners, Dharma! Shashank Khaitan’s films have always touched a chord with young consumers and we are confident Govinda Naam Mera will add more to this filmography!”

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the chaos that unfolds in Govinda’s life in Vicky Kaushal starrer, Govinda Naam Mera